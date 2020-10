Lagos State Government on Saturday denied that its website was hit by a cyberattack during the week. The state commissioner for science and technology Hakeem Fahm denied the cyberattack in a statement. “I wish to come out to clear the air on the issue. This information is not true. Our website was never hacked,” Fahm […]

