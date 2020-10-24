Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Bayern Munich rout Frankfurt | The Guardian Nigeria News

Robert Lewandowski took his Bundesliga tally to 10 goals in five games this season with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on Saturday.

Lewandowski has scored nine goals in his last three league games and wrapped up his treble within an hour at the Allianz Arena.

Defending champions Bayern have scored 22 goals this term — 10 more than league leaders RB Leipzig who stayed top with a 2-1 win over 10-man Hertha Berlin.

Bayern sit one point behind in second place.

In Munich, Leroy Sane marked his return from injury with the fourth goal during a brief cameo, before England Under-17 midfielder Jamal Musiala also came off the…