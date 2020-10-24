Netanyahu lauds Sudan deal, while Palestinians lament





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday lauded the US-brokered normalisation of relations with Sudan while Palestinian Islamists Hamas lamented what they called a “political sin”. After weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations, which went into high gear Wednesday with the secret visit of an Israeli delegation to Khartoum, President Donald Trump announced the accord Friday in the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper