Water Resources Bill, derived from 4 existing Nigerian laws — Minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, says there is nothing new in the Water Resources Bill as it is derived from four already existing Nigerian water resources laws.

Adamu was speaking on the bill while featuring on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja.

He said the clarification is necessary to debunk the misconceptions in some quarters about the Bill which generated public debate when it was presented at the National Assembly.

According to Adamu, the four existing laws covering the water resources sector have been enforced in the country already.

He said that the four laws which represent about 95 per cent of the content of the Water Resources Bill have been in existence for about 30 to 40 years.

“There is the Water Resources Act, 2004. This is the old Decree 101 of 1993.

“The second one which is probably the oldest, is the River Basin Development Authorities Act.

“The third one is the National Water Resources Institute…