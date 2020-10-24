We didn’t lose in 2018, we were intimidated, says ElekaPolitics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• I’m not a stooge but uncompromisingly loyal to Fayose

Professor Kolapo Olusola Eleka was deputy governor to former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 governorship election. In an interview with journalists, Eleka spoke on various issues, including his relationship with his former boss and his thought on 2022. AYODELE AFOLABI reports.

What is your reaction to the view that you lost the 2018 governorship poll due to inexperience?

THERE are many players, stakeholders in an election: INEC, security agencies, the judiciary and others. You all knew what happened in 2018; the Federal Government’s

security agencies came to intimidate us and they attacked virtually everyone. The governor then was attacked, myself and my family members were attacked. They created fear in the hearts of people. So, if despite all that intimidation and other things, which we cannot mention here, APC was only able to defeat us…