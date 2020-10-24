



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has placed N50 million bounty on one Mr Stanley Mgbere, for allegedly leading proscribed members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cause violence and destructions of properties in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday. The governor made the declaration in a statewide broadcast on Friday in […]

The post Wike places N50 million bounty on IPOB member Stanley Mgbere appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper