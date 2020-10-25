EEDC migrates customers to improve electricity service from November 1 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says it has started the upgrade and migration of its customers to improve electricity service delivery within the entire South-East from Nov. 1.

The upgrade and migration, which involve more investment on electricity installation and boosters, will improve electricity power from its least supply axis from about six hours to over 13 hours daily.

The Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh said this in Enugu on Sunday, while speaking with newsmen on the latest investment of the company in its network covering the entire South-East.

Ezeh said that the move also meant additional seven hours supply across board in the South-East.

He said that the move was in keeping with EEDC’s commitment to consistently invest in its network and improve quality of service.

According to him, this exercise will affect customers served by 40 feeders spread across Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Imo states with Abia and Imo states accounting…