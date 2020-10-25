Ekiti PDP, APC trade words over alleged sponsorship of armed thugs | The Guardian Nigeria News

The factional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State and the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have traded accusations over the sponsorship of armed thugs molesting the people after the EndSARS protests in the state.

The PDP members loyal to former Governor Ayodele Fayose warned that the governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, would be held responsible should there be further breakdown of law and order in the state, alleging that armed thugs sponsored by the governor are now going about attacking people and destroying property.

The party said a guest house owned by a musician and former House of Assembly member, Dayo Akinleye (Dayo Maxima), was invaded on Saturday night by armed thugs where four persons were abducted and gunshots fired indiscriminately.

The state’s factional Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Raphael Adeyanju, in a statement, yesterday, said that the people might be forced to defend themselves if government that supposed to protect them was the one…