Hoodlums vandalise Plateau State Secretariat, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some hoodlums have vandalised the Plateau State Secretariat, the Plateau Publishing Company (PPC), publishers of the Nigerian Standard Newspaper, and the State Water Board, all located in Jos.

Mr Tanimola Obasa, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

According to Obasa, the hoodlums, who perpetrated the unlawful act on Saturday, also vandalised the warehouses of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and that of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and looted foodstuff and other items stored there.

He said the looters, who broke into the buildings in search of palliatives, destroyed properties and carted away some valuables.

“Yesterday, hoodlums broke into the warehouses of NEMA and SEMA and made away with foodstuff and other valuables.

“We made sure they didn’t tamper with properties of private individuals, but the whole thing went…