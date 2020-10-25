



Pursuant to its oversight functions, the House Committee on Police Affairs conferred with the Nigerian Police leadership at the weekend, reeling out imminent legislative measures to forestall future reoccurrence of the violence that attended the #EndSARS protests across the country. Committee Chairman, Honourable Usman Bello Kumo revealed after the oversight consultation with the Inspector General […]

The post House committee on police visits IGP , seeks justice appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper