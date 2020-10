Lagos State government on Sunday further reduced the curfew time in the state. Chief press secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile said the curfew will now run from 8 pm to 6 am while movement will be allowed between 6 am and 8 pm. Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew due to the […]

