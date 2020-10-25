Osun re-imposes 24-hour curfew | The Guardian Nigeria News

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has declared a 24-hour curfew on the state, effective with immediate effect.

The governor is re-imposing a curfew after he suspended it less than 24 hours ago.

“I hereby declare a 24-hour curfew across the whole State with immediate effect,” Oyetola said in his broadcast on Saturday.

“This inevitable conclusion was reached to avert the continuation of this irresponsible act, especially now that the genuine protesters have suspended their protest earlier today,” he added.

Oyetola said the curfew was necessitated after the “hoodlums and criminals have taken advantage of government’s action to wantonly loot government and private property, including private business premises and homes in several parts of the State this morning.”

He said there won’t be any vehicular (including Okada) or human movement during this period. Only those on essential duties will be permitted to move around.