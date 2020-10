The retired Bishop of the Diocese of Okrika, Rt. Rev. Tubokosemie Abere, has cautioned the knights and ladies of the Diocese of Northern Izon on the dangers of not looking unto Jesus, as well as the distractions that will prevent them from depending on God.

The post Retreat: Speakers highlight dangers of not looking unto Jesus appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper