The ECOWAS Court of Justice says it is not going back on holding virtual sessions, judgments and court processes, especially in view of its affordability to the common citizens of the community. President of the Court Justice Edward Asante said that the virtual processes introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic had proved to be the […]

