2020 American Music Awards: The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch Top Nominations List





The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are poised to be the biggest winners at the 48th edition of the Annual American Music Awards scheduled to hold next month. The nominees were officially announced today on ABC’s Good Morning America with The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch leading with eight nominations each. Closely behind is Megan Thee Stallion […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper