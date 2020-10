Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday inaugurated a 22-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into the circumstances surrounding the #EndSARs protest in the state and country at large. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the panel has representatives of all the security agencies, among other members. It is headed by retired […]

The post EndSARS: Obaseki inaugurates 22-man panel appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper