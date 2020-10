Nigerian former finance ministrer Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala picked up crucial backing from the EU on Monday, sources said, giving her bid to become the first African head of the WTO a major boost. The World Trade Organization will announce its new director general next month, but sources said the EU will publicly announce its support for […]

