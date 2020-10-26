How proliferation of small arms is enhancing violence in Nigeria, says report | The Guardian Nigeria News

The proliferation of small arms and ammunitions is driving the increasing rate of violence in Nigeria, a report from SBM Intelligence has said.

“The number of small arms in circulation in Nigeria, in the hands of civilian non-state actors is estimated at 6,145,000, while the armed forces and law enforcement collectively account for 586,600 firearms,” the report published ear

The report tagged “Small Arms, Mass Atrocities & Migration in Nigeria” highlighted that arms proliferation has enabled the rise of armed groups and also led to the displacement of several Nigerians.

SBM said the trend of arms proliferation in Nigeria has had an impact on Nigeria’s internal security which has led to violence and the deaths and injury of thousands of innocent citizens.

Particularly, the report stated that the proliferation of arms in Southern Nigeria has driven the increasing rate of violence

in the region, including, but is not limited to; communal clashes, cultism, kidnappings, ethnic…