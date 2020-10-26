Looting continues nationwide | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Youths risk death over expired foods, drugs

• Many killed, many injured

• Abuja, Adamawa, Taraba, Kogi under attack

• NAFDAC, Kaduna urge caution

• SERAP asks ICPC to probe hoarded palliatives

Looting of items meant for COVID-19 palliatives, which began few days ago, continued in warehouses across the country, spreading to the nation’s seat of power, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Adamawa, Taraba, and Kogi states, yesterday, had their fair share of the plundering, as warehouses and private shops were attacked in an extended #ENDSARS protests by youths. Protests against police brutality and bad governance have, in the last two weeks, rocked major cities in states and the FCT.

Many, including the National Agency for Food &…