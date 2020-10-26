Looting continues nationwide | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
1


000 8TR9TX

A resident carries a bag of food on her head during a mass looting of a warehouse that have COVID-19 food palliatives that were not given during lockdown to relieve people of hunger, in Jos, Nigeria, on October 24, 2020. Ifiok Ettang / AFP

• Youths risk death over expired foods, drugs
• Many killed, many injured
• Abuja, Adamawa, Taraba, Kogi under attack
• NAFDAC, Kaduna urge caution
• SERAP asks ICPC to probe hoarded palliatives

Looting of items meant for COVID-19 palliatives, which began few days ago, continued in warehouses across the country, spreading to the nation’s seat of power, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Adamawa, Taraba, and Kogi states, yesterday, had their fair share of the plundering, as warehouses and private shops were attacked in an extended #ENDSARS protests by youths. Protests against police brutality and bad governance have, in the last two weeks, rocked major cities in states and the FCT.

Many, including the National Agency for Food &…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR