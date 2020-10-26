Study in the UK this January: find out why Coventry University is a popular choice for Nigerians | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian students reveal what UK education is really like, as Coventry University welcomes applications from aspiring students across Nigeria to its January 2021 courses.

Ranked top 15 in The Guardian for five years running (Guardian University Guide 2016-2020), the university, despite these challenging times, has committed to providing an exceptional learning experience. Next year proves to be no different, as Coventry University, Coventry University London and Coventry University Online begin accepting applicants for over 200 undergraduate and postgraduate courses starting in January 2021.

From September 2020, approximately 40,000 students from courses across Coventry University campuses are using Aula, a mobile-first, interactive and engaging teaching and learning environment. Aula has strengthened the way Coventry have delivered teaching, with conversation and engagement at the heart of the blended learning experience. Currently, Coventry University students receive at least…