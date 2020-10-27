Air Force deploys helicopters as looters descend on NYSC camp in Abuja | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Air Force has deployed three helicopters to tackle looters that descended on National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Kubwa, an Abuja suburb, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The helicopters were seen around 10:00 am hovering around the orientation camp. It was unclear if the helicopters touched down in the premises or the identity of the security agents they conveyed.

The Nigeria Army also deployed soldiers to the scene as a number of military trucks were seen heading towards the direction on Tuesday morning.

The possible news of the invasion was not sudden. The Guardian gathered that the invaders hatched the plans to attack the orientation camp on Monday evening after returning from Gwagwalada, which was attacked on Monday.

Some of those that attacked Kubwa, it was learnt, participated in the Gwagwalada stealing.

Our correspondent gathered that the hoodlums could have formed some intelligence gathering teams whose duty is to carry out an…