I will sign executive order to recover looted property — FintiriNews — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa says he will soon sign an executive order for house-to-house search to recover government and private property looted by some hoodlums across the state.

Fintiri, who stated this during a broadcast in Yola on Tuesday, called on the looters to return all looted property before 7 a.m. of Wednesday, Oct. 28.

“I assure every resident of the state of our continuous commitment to the protection of their lives and property”

“Consequently, I am giving a 12 hour ultimatum from 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. to those hoodlums to return whatever they looted from public and private warehouses and homes to the nearest police station.

“They can also return it to traditional rulers’ house from the ward to the district level, whichever is nearest to them.

“This ultimatum will expire at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, 28th – October, 2020, after which I will sign an Executive Order for a house-to-house search to commence by 7 a.m. of the same day,” the…