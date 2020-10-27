Labour seeks immediate release of warehoused COVID-19 palliativesNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A man reacts while carrying a bag of noodles during a mass looting of a warehouse that have COVID-19 food palliatives that were not given during lockdown to relieve people of hunger, in Abuja, Nigeria, on October 26, 2020. – Nigeria, with 200 million inhabitants, counts the highest number of extreme poverty in the world, with close to 90 million inhabitants who are at food risk. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged federal and state governments to immediately release food items meant to alleviate the hardship of Nigerians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It argued that heeding the call would stem ongoing nationwide looting.

The labour centre noted with concern the stealing of goods procured to relieve citizens during the lockdowns.

It observed that “it is now obvious that the palliatives procured by the government for immediate distribution to our people at their critical time of need, and to assuage the hardship occasioned by the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

