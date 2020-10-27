Labour seeks immediate release of warehoused COVID-19 palliativesNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged federal and state governments to immediately release food items meant to alleviate the hardship of Nigerians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It argued that heeding the call would stem ongoing nationwide looting.

The labour centre noted with concern the stealing of goods procured to relieve citizens during the lockdowns.

It observed that “it is now obvious that the palliatives procured by the government for immediate distribution to our people at their critical time of need, and to assuage the hardship occasioned by the…