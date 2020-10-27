NAF wings another combat helicopter pilot | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Tuesday winged another combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Shehu Ibrahim, after his Basic and Advanced Helicopter Flying Training at the Indian Air Force Helicopter Flying Training School, Hakimpat, India.

The winging of the combat pilot is yet another milestone in the NAF’s capacity building initiative to meet emerging and contemporary security challenges in the Country.

The winging is also coming barely a month after combined graduation of Basic Flying Course and Tactical Flying Course, where 4 officers were decorated with their Basic Pilot Wings and 2 other officers awarded Limited Combat Rating certificates.

Speaking during the winging ceremony, in Abuja, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, expressed delight to receive the young pilot back from India and congratulated him for his outstanding performance during the Courses.

The CAS emphasized that…