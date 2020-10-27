NDLEA nabs Cyprus bound student with 13.55 kg of cannabis | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, (NAIA) Special Area Command, has foiled an attempt by an intending student to smuggle 13.55 kilogrammes of cannabis to Cyprus.

The Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA, Mr Jonah Achema made the disclosure in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Achema said that the suspected drug trafficker, Sunday Odi was intercepted at the departure hall of the airport while attempting to board a Turkish airline flight to Northern Cyprus en-route Istanbul, Turkey.

According to him, 23-year old Odi an indigene of Ezza South Local Government Area, Ebonyi State was offered admission to read Tourism and Hotel Management at the Near East University, Cyprus.

“During a search of his luggage, some dried weeds which tested positive for Cannabis Sativa weighing 13.55 kg were found concealed in dried hibiscus flowers and stuffed in empty water bottles.

“The drugs were wrapped in…