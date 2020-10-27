Nigeria launches inquiry into Lagos protest shootings





A judicial panel in Nigeria’s biggest city Lagos on Tuesday began an inquiry into the shooting of peaceful protesters last week and broader police brutality that had sparked demonstrations and unrest. Africa’s most populous nation has been rocked by violence since demonstrators were gunned down in the economic hub on October 20, sparking international outrage […]

