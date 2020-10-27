Sanwo-Olu says ‘people would be held accountable’ or Lekki shooting | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday said the Federal Government and Lagos State Government would ensure that anyone found culpable in last Tuesday’s shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza would be held accountable for their actions.

Speaking during an interview session with a CNN’s Becky Anderson on her show, “Connect the World with Becky Anderson programme” on Monday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the CCTV footage at the Lekki Toll Gate would be available for the State Judicial Panel of Enquiry to review as part of the investigation into the Lekki Toll Gate shootings.

He said: “We will be committed to a full investigation of what happened and people would be held accountable. They certainly would be held accountable. We would do…