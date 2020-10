The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck out a suit filed by the Bayelsa State Government challenging the Federal High Court Abuja order to refund the 13 percent derivation it had received from the disputed Soku oilfield . A seven man panel presided by Justice Ngwuta, said the Bayelsa State Government by seeking the nullification of […]

