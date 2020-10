First Stanza: Arise, O compatriots, Nigeria’s call obey To serve our fatherland With love and strength and faith The labour of our heroes past Shall never be in vain To serve with heart and might One nation bound in freedom, peace and unity. Second Stanza: Oh God of creation, direct our noble cause Guide our […]

The post The Lekki shooting and the Nigerian national anthem appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper