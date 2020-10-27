Turkey detains IS suspects for 'preparing attacks'





Police on Tuesday detained seven Islamic State suspects in Ankara accused of preparing attacks on national holidays in Turkey, media and officials said. They were planning attacks on Republic Day on Thursday and ceremonies on November 10 which commemorate the death of the founder of the modern Turkish state, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, NTV broadcaster reported. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper