West Brom score late to frustrate Brighton | The Guardian Nigeria News

West Bromwich Albion’s English striker Kyle Edwards runs away from Brighton’s English defender Ben White (R) during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on October 26, 2020. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / POOL / AFP)

Karlan Grant scored his first goal for West Brom as they came from behind to claim their first away point of the Premier League season in a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Monday.

An unfortunate own goal from West Brom’s Jake Livermore gave Graham Potter’s side a first-half lead but the Seagulls were unable to hold out for the win.

The home side looked more threatening early on. Neal Maupay converted Adam Lallana’s cross only for his effort to be ruled out for offside before Leandro Trossard’s shot was saved.

Five minutes before half-time their pressure paid off when an attempted clearance from Branislav Ivanovic struck Jake Livermore…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

