



Adele has revealed that she is single after it was recently reported that she is dating British rapper Skepta a year after they were first romantically linked together. The 32-year-old singer on Wednesday confirmed her relationship status in an Instagram post in which she shared a photograph of herself on Saturday Night Live, the Hello […]

The post Adele Shuts Down Skepta Dating Rumours, Insists She's Single appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper