Amnesty International says Nigeria is plotting to ‘cover up killing of protesters’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Amnesty International has accused the Nigerian government of plotting to cover up the killing of unarmed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate last Tuesday.

The rights group in a statement said, “Nigerian authorities’ must end their attempts to cover up the Lekki Toll Gate massacre.”

Amnesty International said it has proofs in a new timeline of investigation that shows the government that the shooting of unarmed protesters was done by state security forces.

“Photographs and video footage to confirm that Nigerian Army vehicles left Bonny Camp, a military base approximately a seven-minute drive from the toll gate, at 6.29 pm local time on 20 October.

“At approximately 6.45 pm, the Nigerian military opened fire on the #EndSars protesters who were peacefully calling for an end to police brutality.”

Lagos State governor on Wednesday morning said there were no fatalities in the incident and blamed the shooting on “forces beyond direct control”. He later told CNN’s Becky…