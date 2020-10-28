ENDSARS: Police nab 23 more looting suspects, recover 14 motorcycles





The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 23 people suspected to have looted warehouses during the #ENDSARS crisis, recovering 14 motorcycles and six tricycles. The spokesman of the command, ASP. Mohammed Jalige, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Wednesday. Jalige said the suspects were arrested […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper