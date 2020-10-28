FG declares Thursday public holiday





The Nigerian Government has declared Thursday, October 29, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-il-Maolud, an Islamic celebration dedicated to the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Nigerian Government, congratulated the Muslim faithful both at home and abroad for witnessing […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper