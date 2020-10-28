Five Chinese agents arrested in US for targeting Beijing opponents

Five Chinese agents have been arrested in the United States for their role in an operation targeting opponents of the Chinese government, US officials announced on Wednesday. Assistant Attorney General John Demers said charges had been filed against eight people involved in an “illegal Chinese law enforcement operation known as Fox Hunt.” “China describes Fox […]

