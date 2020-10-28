Italy probes Google over abuse of market position

Italian regulators launched an inquiry on Wednesday into US tech giant Google over allegations it abuses its market position and disadvantages smaller companies in some fields of online advertising. The probe will focus on display advertising — online publicity that involves video, graphics or pictures rather than just text — which was worth 1.2 billion […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper

