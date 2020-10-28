Kim Kardashian Bashed On Social Media After Extravagant Birthday PicturesGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Kim Kardashian turned 40 last week and the pictures she posted online generated lots of ruckuses online with so many people condemning her act at a pandemic period.

The reality show mogul flew family and friends to a private island for a party and, posted the pics on social media.

In the post, Kim Kardashian posted that the attendees were tested for COVID-19, but the fact that Kardashian arranged this extravagant party during a global pandemic suggested she might not be familiar with social awareness as she is with social distance.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. pic.twitter.com/p98SN0RDZD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Below are some of the reactions: