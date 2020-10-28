Kim Kardashian Bashed On Social Media After Extravagant Birthday PicturesGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Kim Kardashian Bashed On Social Media After Extravagant Birthday Pictures

Kim Kardashian turned 40 last week and the pictures she posted online generated lots of ruckuses online with so many people condemning her act at a pandemic period.

The reality show mogul flew family and friends to a private island for a party and, posted the pics on social media.

In the post, Kim Kardashian posted that the attendees were tested for COVID-19, but the fact that Kardashian arranged this extravagant party during a global pandemic suggested she might not be familiar with social awareness as she is with social distance.

Below are some of the reactions:



Source: Guardian Newspaper

