Lagos government invited military to Lekki Toll gate, says Army | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Army has finally broken its silence on the Lekki Tollgate imbroglio in Lagos, exonerating its soldiers from shooting at the #EndSARS protesters last Tuesday.

The army described the allegation of killing of protesters by soldiers as unfounded, attributing it to the handiwork of mischief-makers.

It would be recalled that the protest took a violent twist after soldiers reportedly stormed the toll plaza, turned off the light and allegedly fired sporadically at peaceful protesters.

However, the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Victoria Island, Lagos, where the soldiers were deployed from, declared that its operatives never opened fire on the protesters.

In a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, 81 Division Army Public Relations, Major Osoba Olaniyi, the Division explained that the intervention of the soldiers was on the request of the Lagos State Government.

“The attention of Headquarters 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a viral video on social…