Senate panel suspends budget session over attacksNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Akpabio faults N26.5b vote for N’Delta ministry

The Senate Committee on Interior, yesterday, suspended its budget defence session for agencies under its watch following attacks from #EndSARS and COVID-19 palliatives protesters.

The committee chairman, Senator Kashim Shetima, acknowledged that most of the paramilitary organisations were victims, as their offices were either vandalised or torched by the assailants. Since they have submitted their votes, he said there were no compelling issues to hold them back.

MEANWHILE, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has faulted the N26, 592,560,040 allocated to the ministry in the 2021 budget, describing it as “meagre and grossly inadequate.”

He spoke during a sitting of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs.

The two-term former governor of Akwa Ibom State said his reservations were informed by the ambitious mandate and goals of the ministry. He warned that poor funding could alter the existing peace in the…