Six policemen, four civilians killed in Lagos’ bloody week of violence | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday paraded 520 suspects in connection with looting of shopping malls and private businesses in Lagos, just as it disclosed that 10 persons, comprising six policemen and four civilians, were killed, and 38 cops injured during violent protests that erupted last week in the state.



The police also said 16 police stations were burnt and 13 vandalised by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protests across the state, while it lost 58 patrol vehicles to the hoodlums.



The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded the suspected hoodlums arrested during and after the protest at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, said apart from the 58 police vehicles burnt and 13 vandalised, 62 vehicles belonging to individuals and those connected with pending cases (exhibits) were burnt and nine other vehicles vandalised.



He added that 15 motorcycles and tricycles were also burnt and 65…