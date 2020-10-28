Watch: Burna Boy Dedicates BET Hip Hop Awards Performance To Victims Of SARS





Burna Boy and Coldplay’s Chris Martin paid a tribute to victims of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Tuesday with a powerful performance of “Monsters You Made” at the 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards. Burna Boy performed with a full band against a screen displaying historic civil rights marches in the US and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper