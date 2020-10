Zinedine Zidane insisted Real Madrid deserved a point after Casemiro scored a last-gasp equaliser as the Spanish giants fought back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday and avoid a fourth straight Champions League defeat.

The post Zidane says Real deserved point after fightback at Gladbach appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper