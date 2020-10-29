



The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has revealed that four reports of accident investigation conducted on aircraft mishaps in the country will be released soon. AIB commissioner and chief executive officer, (CEO) Engr Akin Olateru, who disclosed this at a one-day sensitisation symposium on the activities of AIB in Kano, said details of the cause of […]

The post AIB to release four reports of accident investigation appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper