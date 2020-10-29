Biden, Trump duel in Florida as White House touts GDP figures | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


063 1229344149

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 29: Supporters of President Donald Trump arrive to hear his campaign speech four days before Election Day on October 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. With less than a week until Election Day, Trump and his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, are campaigning across the country. Octavio Jones/Getty Images/AFP

Joe Biden and Donald Trump were holding dueling campaign rallies in the toss-up state of Florida on Thursday as the president touted record third-quarter growth figures as a sign the virus-battered US economy is getting back on track.

With the presidential election just five days away, both campaigns were converging on Tampa, Florida’s second-largest city, in a bid to lock up the battleground state’s 29 Electoral College votes.

Trump, 74, defeated Hillary Clinton in Florida in 2016 but an NBC News/Marist poll released on Thursday had Biden with a 51-47 point lead in the state, ahead but within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR