Biden, Trump duel in Florida as White House touts GDP figures | The Guardian Nigeria News

Joe Biden and Donald Trump were holding dueling campaign rallies in the toss-up state of Florida on Thursday as the president touted record third-quarter growth figures as a sign the virus-battered US economy is getting back on track.

With the presidential election just five days away, both campaigns were converging on Tampa, Florida’s second-largest city, in a bid to lock up the battleground state’s 29 Electoral College votes.

Trump, 74, defeated Hillary Clinton in Florida in 2016 but an NBC News/Marist poll released on Thursday had Biden with a 51-47 point lead in the state, ahead but within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus…