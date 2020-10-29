Covid-19 palliatives: CACOVID, humanitarian ministry and the states | The Guardian Nigeria News

{FILES] People carry bags of food on their heads during a mass looting of a warehouse that have COVID-19 food palliatives that were not given during lockdown to relieve people of hunger, in Abuja, Nigeria, on October 26, 2020. – Nigeria, with 200 million inhabitants, counts the highest number of extreme poverty in the world, with close to 90 million inhabitants who are at food risk. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP)

… Writes that the recent looting of state government-owned warehouses containing Covid-19 relief food items in some states may have reinforced the assertion that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development had been harshly judged by her critics.

For a woman who has been severely vilified by all and sundry, the recent looting of Covid-19 food items that are meant to be palliatives for poor Nigerians from various warehouses managed by some states arising from the fallout of the nationwide #EndSARS protest seems to have revealed…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

