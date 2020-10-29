First-time voters in Florida slam Trump | The Guardian Nigeria News

Students say climate change, COVID-19, immigration issues matter

First-time voters in Southern Florida in United States of America want the leanings of candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden towards Climate Change, Immigration and Environment issues to determine the outcome of the November 3 Presidential election.

The Guardian, in a breakout session with a handful of undergraduates from the University of South Florida,Tampa on Wednesday, found that the youths are inclined to voting Democrats’ Joe Biden despite admitting that President Trump of the GOP performed well on economy. They explained that they have little or no choice in both candidates but would prefer Biden to President Trump.

“The Economy is doing well, but it’s not a priority for me; Environment is…