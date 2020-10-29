Ganduje presents N147.9Bn 2021 appropriation to Kano Assembly | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has presented a total sum of N147,935,302,948 2021 budget proposal to the state House of Assembly.

In the document, total recurrent revenue to be collected is estimated at the sum of N106,121,457,794, that would be generated through N24,000,256,503 Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), N52,250,000,00 from Federation Account while Value Added Tax (VAT) will is projected to be N28,401,874,754.

Other receipts on the recurrent revenue stand at N1,469,326,537, making the total recurrent revenue lower by N604,692,618 when compared to 2020 Budget.

Similarly, the proposed recurrent expenditure for next year as presented by Ganduje stands at N73,273,989,998, consisting of N7,692,437,537 as Consolidated Revenue Fund Charges, N55,610,090,282 as personnel cost and N9,971,462,179 is earmarked as overhead cost.

The proposed capital expenditure for the 2021 fiscal document stands at N74,661,312,950, which is higher than that of 2020 revised budget by…