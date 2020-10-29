Hoodlums kill police inspector, cut off manhood in Ebonyi





Fish out killers of police officers within seven days, Umahi orders LG chairmen Suspected hoodlums under the guise of EndSARS protesters in Ebonyi have murdered a Police Inspector, Mr Egu Omini, and cut off his manhood. The hoodlums also snatched his AK-47 rifle after attacking a police station in Abakaliki, the state capital. The Commissioner […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper