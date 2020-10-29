Investors risk losing 2020 dividends | The Guardian Nigeria News

• As operators grapple with COVID-19 fallouts

• Unilever, Cadbury, Meyer, others suffer loss amid weak spending

• Stop trend to avert job loss, social unrest, experts tell FG

Capital market operators have expressed worry that the prolonged coronavirus pandemic and attendant Foreign Exchange (Forex) illiquidity may cause investors to lose their dividends this year.

The pandemic and the accompanying shutdown of economy have adversely affected operations of many listed firms with multiplier effects on their half year (H1) and nine months results.

Operators urged the Federal Government (FG) to reschedule loan repayment obligations of companies and grant tax holiday to listed firms to ease recovery and avoid erosion of equity investors dividend payout in 2020 and 2021 financial year.

The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted operations in different sectors of the economy, leading to a fall in demand, sales volume, revenue and underlying profits.

The effect of…